Published on Jul 1, 2017

In this video, Vin Armani examines the marijuana law in Nevada to see what's really in it. No, you're not free to grow it. Read the fine print. Over an ounce is still a FELONY. What did they actually legalize? Government made themselves the new cartel, to profit more than entrepreneurs from every joint sold.



