Let's take a look back at the Road to London 2012 Bronze from Indian's Shooter Gagan Narang in the 10m air rifle. His last shot of the competition helped India to win its first medal at London 2012 - Enjoy watching!



What is your favourite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!



