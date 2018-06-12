FIFA Legends In Action!

FIFATV
2.3M
559 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 12, 2018

CLICK CC FOR SUBTITLES

With the FIFA World Cup almost upon us, teams representing each of World Football's Confederations played a tournament in Moscow. It gave many stars the chance to show their stuff on the pitch once again! Which Confederation would win? Watch the video to find out!

More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...
Other FIFA Social Media Channels:
www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
www.twitter.com/fifacom

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
to add this to Watch Later

Add to