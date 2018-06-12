FIFA Legends In Action!

Published on Jun 12, 2018

CLICK CC FOR SUBTITLES



With the FIFA World Cup almost upon us, teams representing each of World Football's Confederations played a tournament in Moscow. It gave many stars the chance to show their stuff on the pitch once again! Which Confederation would win? Watch the video to find out!



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...

Other FIFA Social Media Channels:

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom