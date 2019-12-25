Jaclyn Hill, The Ace Family & More YouTube Controversies of 2019!

Published on Dec 25, 2019

It was a year full of ups and downs and twists and turns, but no one could foresee all the DRAMA and Controversies that were about to play out for some of YouTube’s finest and most adored!



What is up everyone, how we doing? I’m Maddie Conklin with Clevver News and it’s hard to believe that we are almost done with 2019! Time flies when you’re having fun… or in my case, when you’re trying to keep up with all the YouTuber controversies that happened this year!



I’ve decided to recap 6 of the biggest and most shocking controversies to take place on YouTube! Strap yourself in because it’s going to be a bumpy ride!



Our 6th place controversy comes to you by way of the Dobre Brothers and James Charles! The Dobre Brothers did a meet n greet after one of their shows and they were less than thrilled to be meeting the fans thatt make them their money!



This video went viral and caused extreme backlash against the brothers!



Yeah, rather cringeworthy and extremely sad for that little girl who was excite to see them! This sparked a viral storm and James Charles decided to insert himself into the narrative, because well he’s no stranger to Internet controversy!



James replied to the story tweeting: “What in the actual f*** is this?”



Lucas Dobre responded saying, “We just wanted to apologize. After a long 48 hours of restless filming and touring then meeting thousands of fans with no sleep we were exhausted by the end of our show. Our true apologies, we are sincerely sorry.”



James was done clapping back and tweeted: “Being tired is NOT an excuse to not smile and give a hug to people who pay to meet you.”



THEN even recreated the cringey video clearly mocking the Dobre Brothers.



And ends it with a massive SMILE and hug… a big ole dig yet again at the brothers. The minor feud ended there because the Dobre brothers didn’t respond and James Charles moved on with his life!



Our next YouTuber controversy at number 5 involves Jeffree Star, BUT it’s actually not Jeffree stirring up controversy this time.



During Shane Dawson’s docu-series on the “Dangerous World Of Jeffree Star” we find out Jeffree’s warehouse was robbed and most likely was an inside job!



A million dollars worth of product is obviously so controversial and the fact it was an inside job makes it that much worse and gut wrenching! This literally happened the night after Shane was being dragged on the Internet for the whole “I had sex with my cat” comment!



Like old news being brought back to light… no thanks, let’s move on with our lives people! So like Jeffree said, “when it rains it pours” and this was a full on hurricane!



The series continued to map out the million dollar robbery!



Jeffree and Shane never came out with who the robbers were, but from the looks of the series, Jeffree had a good idea of who it might’ve been!



Our 4th controversial spot goes to Jaclyn Hill and her hairy, fuzzy, bubbly lipsticks!



While Jaclyn Hill was clearly over the moon about her lipstick collection… many fans weren’t because to their surprise the lipsticks had legit things growing out of them!



Yeah, not a great look. Jaclyn clapped back rather quickly trying her best to defend her lipsticks… but to no avail fans weren’t having it and she eventually issued an apology video admitting her launch was less than a success!



Moving on to our 3rd place participant for YouTuber controversy of 2019… Trisha Paytas and her comments about being transgender!



This one was a doozy. It was extremely insulting and insensitive to the LGBTQ plus community!



In a 15-minute video, Trisha makes a lot of bold and woefully misinformed claims about her experience as a white heterosexual woman wanting to be a part of a marginalized community.



And you know what came next… a viral storm of backlash!



Patrick Star tweeted at her saying “ARE YOU STUPID. Being TRANS IS NOT A COSTUME. Just because I wear a wig and lashes... does not make me a WOMAN for the time that I play dress up. APOLOGIZE NOW.”



Someone else said “this would be more funny if girls weren't being killed for disclosing this fact”



Okay guys, that's all I've got for the 6 BIGGEST YouTuber controversies of 2019… let me know what you thought of these controversies and which one shook you the most!





