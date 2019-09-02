#MusicMonday

Catalina Ponor sets the floor ablaze to Fever by Peggy Lee! | Music Monday

Published on Sep 2, 2019

Cătălina Ponor knows how to move an audience. See her do what she does best in this stunning artistic gymnastics performance to Fever by Peggy Lee from the Summer Olympic Games 2012 in London, England. Enjoy this and other great Olympic performances to music every Monday.

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

