Published on Oct 21, 2019

https://www.patreon.com/mikitkosynale... - support the channel with a coin!

http://chtenye.org/donate.html - other payment methods: Sberbank, Yandex money, Paypal.



Lesson content:

Reading rules

- 01:43 about the alphabet

- 02:07 letters that are obvious to read

- 02:23 non-obvious, different from English

- 04:36 two letters L in Polish: L and Ł

- 05:16 sz,cz etc

- 10:26 i between consonant and vowel

- 11:06 combinations that are read differently than written

- 12:12 nasal vowels

- 16:28 letters of the English alphabet, which are not in Polish

General principles

- 16:57 writing additional icons

- 17:51 stress

- 18:24 vivid pronunciation of vowels



Natalia Wonsik Channel “Natalia Wąsik” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm2C...

Polish alphabet https://postimg.cc/CZNmq1z8

Music from the video: Góralska - “Szalała, szalała” (there is only VK), Muzyka Maśniaków (https://youtu.be/zypT23i1MLU)



I also want to thank my friend and colleague Georgy Milovanov https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtcx...) for helping me write this course.

Our group VK “Speech of Polish Subtlety” - https://vk.com/tonkoslovie