Published on Mar 9, 2018

Enjoy Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany's breathtaking Pairs Free Skating gold medal performance at the Winter Games 2018 at PyeongChang.



See every Figure Skating performance from PyeongChang here: http://bit.ly/2oSuSF7



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com