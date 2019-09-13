PewDiePie Meets The Mafia - Analysis by E. Michael Jones

Published on Sep 13, 2019

On September 10th, the largest individual YouTuber, PewDiePie, released a video where he stated that he would be donating $50,000 to the Anti-Defamation League. Following 24 hours of backlash on the internet from his fans and cultural commentators like Dr. E. Michael Jones, PewDiePie retracted his offer to donate to this criminal organization.



In this video, Dr. Jones breaks down how this happened, what this organization REALLY does, provides historical context. Whether PewDiePie intended this or not, he has brought the crimes of this organization to the attention of his 100+ milllion YouTube Subscribers and Red-Pilled them on the truth about this anti-American hate organization.



Copies of "How Meyer Lansky Took Over the Cincinnati Ballet" are available in paperback and Amazon Kindle here: https://amzn.to/2lSregQ



Dr. E. Michael Jones is a world renowned and best-selling Catholic author, lecturer, and editor of Culture Wars magazine. His books include:



📕Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation & Political Control: https://www.fidelitypress.org/book-pr...



📗The Slaughter of Cities: Urban Renewal As Ethnic Cleansing:

https://www.fidelitypress.org/book-pr...



📘Barren Metal: Capitalism as the Conflict between Labor and Usury:

https://www.fidelitypress.org/book-pr...



📚For a complete list of Dr. Jones' books visit:

www.FidelityPress.org



Dr. Jones is the editor of Culture Wars magazine.

http://culturewars.com/

http://fidelitypress.org/



