Expelled for Criticizing China?!

Published on May 24, 2020

Drew Pavlou is an Australian student at the University of Queensland. But he might not be for long. After staging several high profile demonstrations in support of Hong Kong protesters and criticizing China's human rights abuses, his university wanted to expel him from school. Turns out the university has very close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. And it's sparked media outrage in Australia.



