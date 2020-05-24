#drewpavlou

Expelled for Criticizing China?!

China Uncensored
1.29M
40,760 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 24, 2020

Drew Pavlou is an Australian student at the University of Queensland. But he might not be for long. After staging several high profile demonstrations in support of Hong Kong protesters and criticizing China's human rights abuses, his university wanted to expel him from school. Turns out the university has very close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. And it's sparked media outrage in Australia.

Check out our interview with Drew on the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_o1sZ...

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.

#drewpavlou
coronavirus australia confucius institute covid 19

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to