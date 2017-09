Published on Sep 16, 2017

Explore how Kazakhstan built a powerhouse boxing program and the role that traditional horse meat plays in fuelling their success.



Feed the Flame brings a first-hand taste of the unusual diets and traditional cuisines of some of the world’s most successful Olympians: http://bit.do/FeedTheFlame-ENG









Subscribe to the Olympic Channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5