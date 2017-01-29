What happened to Ben Swann after #Pizzagate report?

Watch Queue
Ben Swann, local news anchor for CBS46 in Atlanta, GA, recently covered #Pizzagate on his Reality Check segment. After the segment aired, Ben mysteriously went missing from his social media accounts, only to come back with cryptic messages. We'll explore.
