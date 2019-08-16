Top 10 Badminton Rallies at the Olympic Games! | Top Moments

Published on Aug 16, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the Top 10 Badminton Rallies from throughout the history of the Olympic Games, featuring:



10 - Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia) vs. Chen Long (China)

9 - Eng Hian & Flandy Limpele (Indonesian) vs. Ha Tae-Kwon & Kim Dong-Moon (South Korea)

8 - Tontowi Ahmad & Liliyana Natsir vs. Chan Peng Soon & Goh Lih Ying (Malaysia)

7 - Susi Susanti (Indonesia) vs. Bang Soo-Hyun (South Korea)

6 - Chen Long (China) vs. Boonsak Ponsana (Thailand)

5 - Ha Tae-Kwon & Kim Dong-Moon (South Korea) vs. Choong Tan Fook & Lee Wan Wah (Malaysia)

4 - Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia) vs. Soren Opti (Suriname)

3 - Carolina Marin (Spain) vs. P.V. Sindhu (India)

2 - Markis Kido & Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) vs. Koo Kien Keat & Tan Boon Heong (Malaysia)

1 - Lin Dan (China) vs. Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia)



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com