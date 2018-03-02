FIFA Conference for Equality and Inclusion - EXCLUSIVE

FIFATV
2M
404 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 2, 2018

Many people involved in the fight for a fairer society without discrimination came to Zurich to talk about the role of sport, and in particular, football, as a means for implementing equality and integration, and to find solutions as to how the equality gap between men and women can be closed.

Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:
http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...

Other FIFA Social Media Channels
www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
www.twitter.com/fifacom

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to