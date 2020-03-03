The two 🇵🇭Philippines boxing stars inspired by Manny Paquiao | Road to Tokyo 2020

Published on Mar 3, 2020

Nesthy Petecio & Eumir Marcial are two of the Philippine's Hopes for #Boxing Glory at #Tokyo2020. Both were inspired by Manny Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing.



World Champion in Featherweight, Nesthy Petecio, started Boxing when she was 11-years old. Her Dad always wanted to compete in the Olympics, but couldn't live his dream - now it's Nesthy's turn to qualify for the Games. Eumir Felix Marcial claimed the gold medal at the SEA Games for the times, was Junior World Champion in 2011, Asian Games bronze medallist in 2018 and took the silver medal at the 2019 World Championships - he is in a good position to get one of the 7 tickets from the Philippines to Tokyo.



