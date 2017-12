Published on Dec 17, 2017

Scottish curlers Thomas and Glen Muirhead of Great Britain must balance lambing season with pre-season preparations to emulate their Olympic clan which includes their Sochi bronze medallist sister Eve Muirhead, Team GB skipper.



Discover how behind the glitz and glamour of the Games, many world-class athletes must work around the clock to fund their Olympic dream.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5