WIKILEAKS Julian Assange FEARs Hacking Nuclear Weapons FALSE Flag Cyber Terrorism March 22 2017

Published on Mar 23, 2017

Sonic Screwdriver Dark Matter Hillary Clinton Uranium One Deal Julian Assange Telephone Interview with Yosri Fouda on DW March 22nd, 2017 Clinton Foundation Uranium-235 Julian Assange Dark Matter vault 7 Press Conference Al Qeada ISIS CIA M15 Iphone Hacked cia maware. Trump Tower Hacked by UK M-15 9/11 CIA Knew WikiLeaks Vault 7 Leak Claims CIA Bugs ‘Factory Fresh’ iPhones. Uranium One Tactical Nuclear Weapons North Korea Iran Israel ISIS ISIL President Trump CIA#Vault7 " dark Matter"

oday, March 23rd 2017, WikiLeaks releases Vault 7 Dark Matter, which contains documentation for several CIA projects that infect Apple Mac Computer firmware (meaning the infection persists even if the operating system is re-installed) developed by the CIA’s Embedded Development Branch (EDB). These documents explain the techniques used by CIA to gain ‘persistence’ on Apple Mac devices, including Macs and iPhones and demonstrate their use of EFI/UEFI and firmware malware.



Among others, these documents reveal the “Sonic Screwdriver” project which, as explained by the CIA, is a “mechanism for executing code on peripheral devices while a Mac laptop or desktop is booting” allowing an attacker to boot its attack software for example from a USB stick “even when a firmware password is enabled”. The CIA’s “Sonic Screwdriver” infector is stored on the modified firmware of an Apple Thunderbolt-to-Ethernet adapter.



Nuclear Weapons Special Atomic Demolition Munition. Classified Nuclear Weapons Testing Secrets Nano Mini Nuke Weapon Testing Documentary Pt. 1-3 LINK Below

Part: 1 https://youtu.be/G8xUkOudMts

Part:2 https://youtu.be/-uHhbxepqlQ

Part:3 https://youtu.be/eZHabJDP6s4



“DarkSeaSkies” is “an implant that persists in the EFI firmware of an Apple MacBook Air computer” and consists of “DarkMatter”, “SeaPea” and “NightSkies”, respectively EFI, kernel-space and user-space implants.



Documents on the “Triton” MacOSX malware, its infector “Dark Mallet” and its EFI-persistent version “DerStake” are also included in this release. While the DerStake1.4 manual released today dates to 2013, other Vault 7 documents show that as of 2016 the CIA continues to rely on and update these systems and is working on the production of DerStarke2.0.



Also included in this release is the manual for the CIA’s “NightSkies 1.2” a “beacon/loader/implant tool” for the Apple iPhone. Noteworthy is that NightSkies had reached 1.2 by 2008, and is expressly designed to be physically installed onto factory fresh iPhones. i.e the CIA has been infecting the iPhone supply chain of its targets since at least 2008.



While CIA assets are sometimes used to physically infect systems in the custody of a target it is likely that many CIA physical access attacks have infected the targeted organization’s supply chain including by interdicting mail orders and other shipments (opening, infecting, and resending) leaving the United States or otherwise.



Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) on Thursday called for an investigation into House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who bypassed the panel to brief President Trump on information related to U.S. surveillance of his transition team.



During an interview on CNN's "New Day," Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, called the Intelligence panel a "very special committee."



https://youtu.be/6LxDe8HTiF8

"They are privileged to information that most members of Congress may never see and so you expect them to be extremely confidential," he added.



"What he did was basically to go to the president, who's being investigated, by the FBI and others and by the intelligence committee, to give them information.".

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes declared Wednesday that members of Donald Trump’s transition team, possibly including Trump himself, were under inadvertent surveillance following November’s presidential election.

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates. FBI Director James Comey appeared before the panel on Monday and confirmed that the FBI launched a counterintelligence investigation in July into Russia’s election meddling, including possible coordination with the Trump campaign. Donald Trump's Conspiracy