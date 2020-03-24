#dylansprouse #suitelifeofzackandcody #colesprouse

Dylan Sprouse Was SAVED By Disney Channel!

Published on Mar 24, 2020

It’s been 15 years since we checked into the Tipton Hotel every week to see just how ‘sweet’ the Suite Life of Zack and Cody really was, but Dylan Sprouse hasn’t forgotten what the show has taught him as he shared all his thoughts with his longtime fans.

But seriously, can you believe it’s really been fifteen whole years since Zack and Cody’s hotel shenanigans, life lessons, and frequent scoldings by Mr. Mosby?

It seems like just yesterday we’d come home from school and wait for the newest episode of whatever it was the semi-terrible twins were up to, but thanks to Dylan Sprouse, we were able to escape from all the craziness going on in the world and relive moments from the glory days.



