Camila Cabello APOLOGIZES For Racist Past & More Celebrity Apologies!

Camila Cabello’s past behavior has landed her in hot water after resurfacing, and she’s issued a public apology, buuut some fans aren’t as forgiving.



Camila's past has officially come back to haunt her.



We’ve seen this happen before as tweets or past behavior resurface with many celebs, so we’re just gonna take this as yet another learning lesson that what happens on the internet, definitely stays on the internet, and will probably come back to haunt you…



Anyway, Camila’s new album celebrations have died down all thanks to tweets that resurfaced on Wednesday featuring screenshots of Camila’s old Tumblr account where she posted offensive and racist memes and comments.



The posts show the screenshots dating all the way back to 2012 when Camila was a teenager, however, it doesn’t matter how long ago this happened, because, well… they still happened.



The memes and comments contain harsh language including multiple uses of the n-word and racial stereotyping toward the Black community.



Naturally, this circulated the Internet quicker than the plague, and Camila’s team was forced to do some major damage control and take down all of her past Tumblr posts, however, this didn’t stop fans from coming for her.



Camila then responded to the viral tweets, taking to her social media accounts to post a long apology statement to fans.



In the statement, she wrote, “When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind the horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.”



Camila went on to add that although she wishes she could, she can’t go back and change what happened in the past, but “once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.”



She stated that now that she is 22 and an adult, and that those mistakes don’t represent the person she is, or the person she’s ever been, and that she now uses her platform to speak on injustice and inequality and will continue to do so.



Camila’s closing sentence stated, “I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”



The apology drew mixed reactions from fans on Twitter, with many criticizing her response, but also many coming to her defense.



A fan tweeted that age does not matter when it comes to knowing what racism means, writing, “People defending her because “she was young”... that’s a dumb excuse i mean i’m 16 and i’m well aware of what racism is.”



But many fans did defend Camila, noting that she was a young teenager and didn’t know better, saying, “She was 12-14 and a lot of people in that age don’t think long enough or hard enough for what it really means.”



A fan slammed that the user’s statement, adding, “girl shut it, she was 15 and was grown enough to know what the word meant. Even 15-year-olds know what to say and not say, these excuses won’t cut it.”



But as many fans also pointed out, this isn’t the first time Camila was forced to apologize her past behavior.



Back in 2016, she released another statement after her fans swarmed her Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani’s social media to the point where Normani was faced with harrowing experiences of online racism.



Camila addressed the issue back then, saying that she “...won’t tolerate on my timeline any kind of hate, racism, or discrimination toward ANYONE. Period.”



The timing of Camila’s apology was pretty coincidental after Normani recently opened up about the racial trolling she received while in Fifth Harmony, saying that while her bandmates, including Camila, “offered support... I'm not sure they could be there in the way that I needed because it's not their experience.”



She added, “They don't have to face on a day-to-day basis the things that I have to. I definitely learned after that that I had to walk a different way. I can't look like everybody else.”



So let’s take Camila’s and many other celebs’ mistakes, as a learning lesson that your online presence will stay with you for years to come, so let’s try and spread love and positivity, yes?



But I know you guys have a lot to say about Camila’s apology, so I want to know your thoughts. Did her statement seem genuine, or do you think she should’ve known better at the time regardless of her age?



