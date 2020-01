Published on Jan 23, 2020

As many world leaders and business elites are gathering in the Swiss ski resort of Davos for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), globalization seems to be both losing steam and facing a fork in the road.

The connective power that used to break the spatial isolation among continents and oceans and pull different parts of the world together is now needed more than ever at this time of mounting uncertainties and expanding divisions.