TheBest 2019 FIFA Fan Award Nominee - Netherlands Fans

Published on Sep 2, 2019

One of the enduring images of France 2019 was undoubtedly the Oranje fans invading every city that their team conquered en route to the Final in Lyon. Huge swathes of orange stretched as far as the eye could see as the well-natured and fanatical support highlighted the nation’s passion for the women’s game.



“When I see the fans and all that orange, it gives me goosebumps. It’s something so very, very special,” said Henk, a fan who DJs on the bus that leads the impressive fan marches to the stadiums.



Despite ultimately being defeated in the Final against the USA, the Dutch fans certainly earned everybody’s respect and admiration after their remarkable display of support during the tournament.