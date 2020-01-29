YouTuber Confesses He FAKED DEATH Of Girlfriend!!!

Published on Jan 29, 2020

After much suspicion from fans, Canadian YouTuber ImJayStation is in hot water after coming clean about faking his girlfriend’s death to gain followers…



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here on Clevver News, and when it comes to original content and vloggers creating ways to gain clout, there’s ‘thirsty’ and then there’s absolute-crossing-the-line-have-you-lost-your-mind-who-raised-you insanity.



Apparently Canadian YouTuber ImJayStation who’s real name is Jason Ethier somehow got his now ex-girlfriend Alexia Marano on board with faking her death in order to gain more subscribers on their shared YouTube channel, Dream Team.



I mean, just when you think you’ve seen it all on YouTube…



Jason’s account alone has upwards of 5.4 million followers. He posted a 24-minute long video to YouTube on Tuesday admitting that the entire thing was a hoax to gain more followers and subscribers.



He added, “I thought of the idea of faking Alexia’s death and then doing a thing on YouTube thanking everyone and explaining to everyone it was just to gain traction.”



Jason then went onto claim that Alexia is, in fact, alive, and apologizes to her family for causing them such distress once they got word of the video.



He then went into detail about how they started dating before breaking out the waterworks, and claimed that his ‘difficult childhood,’ ‘lack of education,’ and ‘spell in prison’ couldn’t get him any other job besides being a YouTuber.



But there’s more… just seconds before he apologized, in somewhat of an attempt to save face, he claimed that Alexia is now seeking revenge on him despite being in on the making of many of his videos.



He claimed QUOTE, “Where I live, police can’t arrest you if you have a warrant if you are inside your house. Alexia is trying to ruin my life because of videos that she helped me make.”



He went on to say that Alexia was down to make all these videos with him, saying, “I now face serious charges and can’t leave my house without getting arrested, and I did not even commit the crime.”



The crime being that Alexia had filed reports to police claiming that she had been assaulted by Jason to which police have issued a warrant for his arrest.



However, according to Buzzfeed, the Toronto Police Service claimed to have no arrest warrant on file for Jason, so where this police report is coming from is beyond even the actual police force themselves.



The now-deleted video that was posted last Tuesday, which was MONETIZED, mind you, revealed that Alexia had died after being hit by a drunk driver.



Jason appeared distressed and upset in the video, while putting his best acting skills on, wiping away tears and setting up a fake memorial site on the side of a road.



Hold up -- Are you guys hearing this?



FAKE. MEMORIAL. SITE. You really can’t make this stuff up…



Jason also talked about her future plans for their joint Dream Team channel, saying QUOTE, “Her dream was to get a million subscribers...and we were so close, you guys.”



The initial hoax video racked up at least 800,000 views before it got taken down after it caused so much suspicion within the YouTube community.



User SomeOrdinaryGames made a video where he recorded a phone call where a Toronto police officer revealed that the department has no actual record of death for anyone named Alexia Marano.



This also isn’t the first time Jason has used someone’s death to gain followers…



Last year he used a Ouija board in an attempt to contact late rapper Mac Miller and YouTuber Etika.



And speaking of Ouija boards, he also recently deleted a video where he summons Alexia using the same board… again, all of these videos were monetized and FAKE.



As for their current standing, and to nobody’s surprise, Jason claimed that Alexia left him in the middle of the night, and that she was nowhere to be reached.



He also wrote in the comments of his video that he, “...fell in love with this girl, I tried helping her become famous on YouTube, she left me without notice, and tried to ruin my life.”



This guy already seems to be getting the backlash t he deserves, but I want to know what you guys think about this whole situation.

Should using a death for clout be considered a crime? And do you think these kind of videos also warrant a Channel to be shut down and the creator to be banned?

