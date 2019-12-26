Stormi Webster's CUTEST Moments!

Published on Dec 26, 2019

Stormi Webster may only have two years of life experience under her belt, but she’s got enough sweet, fashionable and all-around adorable moments to fill Kylie Jenner’s massive mansion… twice. That said, it would be considered a full time job to actually keep up with ALL of Stormi’s cutest moments, but it’s the holidays, we’re in a giving mood, and we’re gonna try out best to bring you the most adorable Stormi Webster moments.



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here on Clevver News, and it was probably the best post-holiday surprise in February of 2018 when Kylie Jenner revealed that the rumors were, in fact, true about secretly carrying a baby and somehow getting away with it.



Since then, the cuteness overload had surpassed all of our wildest dreams and regular Stormi appearances on Kylie’s socials have officially become the the highlight of my feed when I wake up in the morning…



K so there’s a few other highlights, but you get where I’m going, so I think it’s only acceptable to kick things off with Stormi’s adorable appearance into the world.



Ky revealed her bundle of joy on Instagram with the sweetest photo of Stormi holding her hand, and a compilation video of she and Travis during her pregnancy.



Throughout Stormi’s first year, never have I ever seen an infant as well-traveled or well-dressed, but trust me, we’ll get to the baby fashion in a sec.



Once Stormi began to dabble in speaking, it was game over and my ovaries bursted at the seems. Like that time Kylie taught Stormi how to say ‘Stormi’... well… sorta…





‘A’ for effort, right? But if you thought that was cute, you should see Stormi attempt to say ‘Kylie Cosmetics’.... It’s nowhere near correct, but that’s what makes it all the more precious.



Ok, ok, so the accuracy realllllly comes into play for daddy, AKA Travis Scott, who went back to the basics and helped Stormi with the easier words, and you guys, there’s something about a daddy-daughter relationship that just hits me hard in the feels.



And another one of my personal faves was when Stormi specifically requested to hear “Daddy’s music”...



So cute! But don’t worry guys, Kylie did manage to pass down some of her best qualities… like her love for purses. She posted a video of Stormi reaching for a baby Louis Vuitton purse and literally throwing it over her shoulder.



THE SASS IS REAL.



And speaking of sass, I know you all saw Stormi during this year’s Halloween… dressed as Met Gala Kylie and I cannot handle. I’m just DONE here.



Not to mention Stormi’s other Halloween costume as a butterfly back in 2018… being this cute should be illegal, to be honest.



And I also can’t forget to mention all of the SWEETEST cousin love between Stormi, True and Chicago. These babes are seriously like little sisters, and I can only imagine how close they’ll be when they’re older.



But just because it’s winter, I have to give a shoutout to snowbunny Stormi, because seriously, what baby DOESN’T look cute in a puffy snow getup?



This year, however, Stormi has graduated from the snowbunny phase, and is ready to hit the slopes… literally, this girl’s a natural…



So I know I don’t need to do anymore persuading you about just how downright adorable Stormi is, but if you’re still not convinced, I’ve saved the best for last AKA the fashion…



First, I gotta talk about all the times she and Kylie were literal twins in the same exact outfits. The dedication is unreal, and I’m loving it. Any ordinary daughter would look back and cringe, but definitely not Stormi, because DUH, it’s Kylie Jenner and not gonna lie, her wardrobe is for sure better than mine...



As for her casual everyday ‘fit, ‘Astroworld-chic’ is the new trend and Stormi is all up on it… ok, so it’s probably mostly thanks to Travis Scott, but those sneaks?! Her hair?! SERIOUS. FA-SHUN.



Ok, we’ve officially gone ga-ga on the Stormi love, but let’s be honest, she’s adorable.



And since I’ve done all the talking, it’s your turn to let me know which of these moments was your absolute favorite, or if you have another one in mind that you’d like to share, feel free to hit us up in the comments, and then click right over here for another new video.



And as always, don’t forget to hit that subscribe button and click that bell for even more celeb baby cuteness. I’m your host Sussan Mourad and I’ll see ya later!





