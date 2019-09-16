The Most Beautiful Bridge in The World——Pingtang Bridge合龙前的平塘大桥

Published on Sep 16, 2019

Pingtang Bridge,305m high cable-stayed viaduct,three tower 328m,320m,298m,each span 550m:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

total length 2135m,will become the most beautiful bridge in the world after opening to traffic at end of this year:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pingtan...

Why? Becouse two most beautiful bridges now all has some defects: Millau Viaduct is an engineering marvel,but the gorge relatively featureless; the scenery around Aizhai Bridge looks incredible,but the bridge itself very ordinary.Pingtang bridge is the only one combination of natural beauty and engineering wonders.They will bulid an exit and view platform in east side of the bridge:

http://www.sohu.com/a/341243704_99953705

平塘大桥建成后将成为世界最美的桥，应该没什么争议。现在法国米约大桥（也是多塔斜拉高架桥）从工程角度非常完美，桥塔经过特殊设计，桥轴线弧形，桥塔和桥面都很高。但米约大桥周边峡谷风光很一般，就是一个平缓的台地。

相反矮寨大桥风景美的出奇，但桥梁本身一般，就是一座大跨度悬索桥建在山上，因为两桥塔在山顶，实际桥长比对外宣传的主跨1176米短的多（主跨是两桥塔之间距离），两个桥塔都不到百米高也没有特殊设计。知名度完全因为风景太美。

平塘大桥是自然风光和工程奇迹的完美结合。峡谷非常漂亮，两岸石灰岩山峰千姿百态，森林覆盖率很高，谷底是热带田园到处都是芭蕉树，因为在贵州南部谷底海拔低，立体气候非常明显。大桥不但极其宏伟，三座桥塔平均高度接近320米，桥塔的形状也经过特别设计，高速公路在桥头东岸有出口和观景台。北盘江、鸭池河等大桥都去过，论风景不如平塘大桥。平塘平里河峡谷从盘山公路下来，没看到桥时的景色已经令人惊叹，和矮寨大桥周边不相上下，但桥本身好看多了。