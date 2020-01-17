FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Preliminary Draw (CAF) - Round 2

WATCH LIVE ... from 18:00 Central European Time (CET), Tuesday 21 January
Africa is about to embark on the next phase of the journey to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, with the draw for the second round of the continent’s qualifying competition taking place in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.
The 14 first-round winners will be joined in the draw by the 26 highest African nations in the FIFA/Coca-Cola ranking (as of July 2019). The 40 teams will be drawn into ten groups of four.
For more information on the draw procedure and seedings, visit: fifa.to/CAFRound2Draw
Make sure you're also following us at:
👉 www.facebook.com/FIFAWorldCup
👉 www.instagram.com/FIFAWorldCup
👉 www.twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup