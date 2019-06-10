Cristiane's hat-trick sets the tournament on fire! | Women’s World Cup Daily

Published on Jun 10, 2019

The Lionesses roar past Scotland, Italy shock the Matildas and a Cristiane-inspired Brazil see off Jamaica's Reggae Girlz on Day 3 of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019.



Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement! #DareToShine #FIFAWWC #WWCDAILY



Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019



Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



France 2019 Match Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...

👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com