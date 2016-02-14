Circles of Wichita - Helping Citizens Move Out Of Poverty

Published on Feb 14, 2016

I had the privilege of making a video for this non-profit organization. They are doing a great job helping those who need assistance. If you know someone in the Wichita area who could be helped by their services, here is the contact information:



Allison Celik

Wichita Circles Network coordinator

316-393-2590

www.wichitacirclesnetwork.org



"Our mission is to inspire and equip families and communities to thrive and end poverty. Circles is a community driven solution to addressing the underlying causes of poverty and supporting families in a holistic, long-term pathway to economic stability."