'Parks & Rec' Reunion Details REVEALED

Published on May 1, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#ParksAndRec #ParksAndRecreation #ParksAndRecReunion



The cast and creators of Parks and Rec have given us the greatest gift we could’ve asked for during this challenging time… new hilarious content. And they managed to pull together their reunion special in just a few weeks… so how did it come to be? We’ve got all the info.



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and I know these days can feel long and tough, but Thursday was a good day for one big reason in particular… The Parks and Recreation reunion special!



It made us laugh, it made us cry, and it was truly everything we didn’t know we needed.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr