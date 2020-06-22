Justin Bieber ACCUSED Of Sexual Misconduct, He Responds!

Published on Jun 22, 2020

Justin Bieber is one of many celebrities that were accused of sexual assault over the weekend, and he’s officially responded to every claim. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUhWR...



Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



More from Clevver News:

Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...

YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...

Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV



Follow our hosts!

Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad



#JustinBieber #SelenaGomez #Beliebers



RAINN: https://www.rainn.org/about-national-...