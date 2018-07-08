CIA Whistleblower Exposes Black Ops Targeting School Kids’ Milk!

In this edition of Probable Cause, Sibel Edmond’s guest is Verne Lyon. A former CIA operative involved in Operation Chaos, in addition to covert operations in Cuba. Lyon is the co-author of the brand new book Eyes on Havana - Memoir of an American Spy Betrayed by the CIA. Edmonds and Lyon discuss Lyon’s new book and the ongoing illegal covert operations conducted by the CIA domestically and abroad.

Show Notes: https://bit.ly/2KJkBcc

