CIA Whistleblower Exposes Black Ops Targeting School Kids’ Milk!

Published on Jul 8, 2018

In this edition of Probable Cause, Sibel Edmond’s guest is Verne Lyon. A former CIA operative involved in Operation Chaos, in addition to covert operations in Cuba. Lyon is the co-author of the brand new book Eyes on Havana - Memoir of an American Spy Betrayed by the CIA. Edmonds and Lyon discuss Lyon’s new book and the ongoing illegal covert operations conducted by the CIA domestically and abroad.



