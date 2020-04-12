Daily Reading for Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 HD

Published on Apr 12, 2020

Reading 1, Acts 2:36-41

36 'For this reason the whole House of Israel can be certain that the Lord and Christ whom God has made is this Jesus whom you crucified.'



37 Hearing this, they were cut to the heart and said to Peter and the other apostles, 'What are we to do, brothers?'



38 'You must repent,' Peter answered, 'and every one of you must be baptised in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.



39 The promise that was made is for you and your children, and for all those who are far away, for all those whom the Lord our God is calling to himself.'



40 He spoke to them for a long time using many other arguments, and he urged them, 'Save yourselves from this perverse generation.'



41 They accepted what he said and were baptised. That very day about three thousand were added to their number.





Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:4-5, 18-19, 20, 22

4 The word of Yahweh is straightforward, all he does springs from his constancy.



5 He loves uprightness and justice; the faithful love of Yahweh fills the earth.



18 But see how Yahweh watches over those who fear him, those who rely on his faithful love,



19 to rescue them from death and keep them alive in famine.



20 We are waiting for Yahweh; he is our help and our shield,



22 Yahweh, let your faithful love rest on us, as our hope has rested in you.





Gospel, John 20:11-18

11 But Mary was standing outside near the tomb, weeping. Then, as she wept, she stooped to look inside,



12 and saw two angels in white sitting where the body of Jesus had been, one at the head, the other at the feet.



13 They said, 'Woman, why are you weeping?' 'They have taken my Lord away,' she replied, 'and I don't know where they have put him.'



14 As she said this she turned round and saw Jesus standing there, though she did not realise that it was Jesus.



15 Jesus said to her, 'Woman, why are you weeping? Who are you looking for?' Supposing him to be the gardener, she said, 'Sir, if you have taken him away, tell me where you have put him, and I will go and remove him.'



16 Jesus said, 'Mary!' She turned round then and said to him in Hebrew, 'Rabbuni!' -- which means Master.



17 Jesus said to her, 'Do not cling to me, because I have not yet ascended to the Father. But go to the brothers, and tell them: I am ascending to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God.'



18 So Mary of Magdala told the disciples, 'I have seen the Lord,' and that he had said these things to her.



