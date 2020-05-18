Noah Cyrus Cries Over 'UNBEARABLE' Time Being Miley's Younger Sister!

Published on May 18, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#noahcyrus #mileycyrus



While growing up in the Cyrus family may sound like a dream for many of us, Noah Cyrus just got candid with fans and revealed the downside to growing up in her big sister Miley Cyrus’ shadow, even mentioning it being “unbearable” at times.



She discussed each of the songs, but got extremely emotional when talking about the track “Young and Sad” because it details her experiences being Miley’s sister as she shot to fame.



And Noah also revealed that what people were saying about her online during this time was not only hurtful but unbearable.







For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad