#noahcyrus #mileycyrus

Noah Cyrus Cries Over 'UNBEARABLE' Time Being Miley's Younger Sister!

Clevver News
4.7M
1,520 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 18, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#noahcyrus #mileycyrus

While growing up in the Cyrus family may sound like a dream for many of us, Noah Cyrus just got candid with fans and revealed the downside to growing up in her big sister Miley Cyrus’ shadow, even mentioning it being “unbearable” at times.

She discussed each of the songs, but got extremely emotional when talking about the track “Young and Sad” because it details her experiences being Miley’s sister as she shot to fame.

And Noah also revealed that what people were saying about her online during this time was not only hurtful but unbearable.



For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to