#Ukraine #Biden #Burisma

Ukraine MP claims to have documents linking Joe Biden to $900K payoff

The Duran
93.4K
18,560 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 11, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 333.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the news coming from Interfax Ukraine that Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach claims that former US Vice President Joe Biden received $900,000 from Burisma Group for lobbying activities. 

Derkach cited materials related to an investigation, which he has yet to reveal, which can document the corruption and payoff between Ukraine's shadow energy company and Joe Biden.

#Ukraine #Biden #Burisma #TheDuran

***
The Duran - http://theduran.com
THE DURAN SHOP - Official merchandise - http://drnshop.com
FREE SPEECH:
FOLLOW The Duran on BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
JOIN THE COMMUNITY - DURAN VIDEO: http://duranvideo.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/

DONATE: https://paypal.me/theduran/10
SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran
PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran

INSTAGRAM: theduran_com
https://instagram.com/theduran_com

AUDIO PODCASTS:
iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...
Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666

SOCIAL:
Gab: https://gab.ai/TheDuran
Minds: https://minds.com/theduran
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com

End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to