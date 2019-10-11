Ukraine MP claims to have documents linking Joe Biden to $900K payoff

Published on Oct 11, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 333.



The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the news coming from Interfax Ukraine that Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach claims that former US Vice President Joe Biden received $900,000 from Burisma Group for lobbying activities.



Derkach cited materials related to an investigation, which he has yet to reveal, which can document the corruption and payoff between Ukraine's shadow energy company and Joe Biden.



