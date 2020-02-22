Wladimir Klitschko & Evander Holyfield talk Olympic Boxing | Road to Tokyo 2020

Published on Feb 22, 2020

"If you really want to win an Olympic Medal, you need to really love the idea of winning it!"
Wladimir Klitschko, Olympic Champion of 1996, and Evander Holyfield, Olympic Bronze Medallist of 1984, talk about how special it is to compete at the Olympic Games and how exciting the qualification for Tokyo 2020 will be with the new rules! Enjoy watching!

