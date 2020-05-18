Demi Lovato SHADES Nick Jonas In Leaked Song!

Published on May 18, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#DemiLovato #NickJonas #FutureNow





after songs of hers allegedly leaked online, fans are seeking out clues in her lyrics that seemingly throw some major shade toward Nick Jonas.



Demi Lovato’s new album is underway as she’s been releasing new music slowly but surely, and just as fans are eager to hear what Demi’s been cooking up, others apparently couldn’t wait any longer and have leaked the titles and lyrics of some of her upcoming tracks.



One track in particular, called “Ain’t No Friend,” is raising speculation about Demi’s rocky friendship with the Jonas Brothers, particularly her relationship with Nick Jonas, as fans have been pointing out the lyrics suggest a major falling out.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad