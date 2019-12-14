Indian Karate champion Sandhya Shetty teaches girls self-defence | Shakti

Published on Dec 14, 2019

With karate set to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo, Sandhya Shetty is ready to show what she can do – all while inspiring young Indian girls to stand up for themselves.

The inspiring stories of four top Indian female athletes who have faced unmatched obstacles in order to triumph at high levels. Shakti features wrestler Sakshi Malik, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, karateka Sandhya Shetty, and archer Deepika Kumari. Watch Now: https://oly.ch/ShaktiEN

