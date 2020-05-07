Tom Holland 'CANCELLED' By Greedy Fan!

Published on May 7, 2020

Tom Holland is the latest celeb this week who’s been placed on the ‘cancelled’ list, but after sifting through any bit of evidence we can find, there seems to be nothing to support his wrongdoings… So why do celebrities mysteriously end up being cancelled? We’re about to break it all down.





Yes, Tom Holland, the guy who surprised Jimmy Kimmel’s son by dressing up as Spiderman, and who once saved a fan from a swarm of autograph hounds… is it just me, or is something just not adding up?





It’s always a little heartbreaking to log into Twitter and see yet another celebrity taking up the top trending spot in fans’ attempt to try and take them down and for no apparent reason other than what? The satisfaction of getting their tweet noticed?









