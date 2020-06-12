#Mexico70 | The Greatest Team | Narrated by Arsene Wenger

FIFATV
8.76M
4,790 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 12, 2020

There have been magnificent FIFA World Cup teams down the years, but are Brazil's class of 1970 the greatest of all time?

Join Arsene Wenger as he looks back on the stunning Seleção side that triumphed at #Mexico70!

#Mexico70 | FIFA World Cup: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

#WorldCupAtHome | Full Matches: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...




Follow our #WorldCupAtHome x #Mexico70 playlist on Spotify and celebrate the songs which defined the start of the 1970s: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3iV...

What made Mexico so ’70?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clFeL...

Pele | FIFA Classic Player: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-CS1...

Hyundai Anatomy of a Goal | Carlos Alberto 1970: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RIuz...

Get your football fill from FIFA:
FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw...
FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to