Published on Feb 6, 2017

Not only did Qingdao give China historic Olympic gold medals in archery and sailing at the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, the city had a stunning metamorphosis. All part of the legacy of the radical national sports program undertaken by China for the 2008 Olympic Games.



