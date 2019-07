Published on Jul 26, 2019

The Grayzone’s Anya Parampil sits down with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov at the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Venezuela. They discuss the emerging multipolar world and efforts to establish a financial system independent of the US dollar.



