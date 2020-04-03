#TomHolland #StayHome #StayHomeWithMe

Tom Holland Shows Off Abs In New Viral Challenge!

Clevver News
4.65M
2,410 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 3, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#TomHolland #StayHome #StayHomeWithMe

With more than 80% of our nation having lots of extra time on their hands, tons of media challenges are hitting the internet and well we can’t say we are upset about this one. Tom Holland is topless for a good cause and he’s challenging some of hollywood’s finest!

What’s up everyone? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my at-home Clevver studio and that’s right, Tom Holland got topless and is challenging some of Hollywood’s finest!

Tom Holland seemingly broke the internet earlier this week after showing off his toned physique during an Instagram challenge.

This new challenge has Instagramers trying their best handstand up against a wall and once you’re successfully scaling the wall, you must attempt to put on your shirt.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to