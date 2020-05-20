Daily Reading for Friday, May 22nd, 2020 HD

Published on May 20, 2020

Gospel, John 16:20-23

20 'In all truth I tell you, you will be weeping and wailing while the world will rejoice; you will be sorrowful, but your sorrow will turn to joy.



21 A woman in childbirth suffers, because her time has come; but when she has given birth to the child she forgets the suffering in her joy that a human being has been born into the world.



22 So it is with you: you are sad now, but I shall see you again, and your hearts will be full of joy, and that joy no one shall take from you.



23 When that day comes, you will not ask me any questions. In all truth I tell you, anything you ask from the Father he will grant in my name.







