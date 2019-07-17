What is Shaoxing Wine, and why's it in almost every Chinese recipe?

Published on Jul 17, 2019

"Liaojiu, a.k.a. Shaoxing wine." I know I say that quite a bit in these recipes, so here, I wanted to explain myself a bit. We'll go over the varieties of Shaoxing wine (plus, the Shaoxing wine-like objects labeled such in English), a bit about the historical background, and why/how it's used when cooking.



Now note that neither of us are brewers or anything, so our knowledge of how to make this rice wine's rather... elementary. We'd be happy to answer any questions, but we probably won't make rice wine on this channel anytime soon. Maybe one day though?



The discussion'll be over on Reddit at the standard time, ~8am EST. In hindsight, I'm not sure how much more ground I'd be able to reasonably cover there, but I know that I was pretty fast and loose with Chinese-language terms here so I know that something written can often be helpful on that front.



