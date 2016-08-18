Skip navigation
Upload
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
210 sek. Botanischergarten
VideoDu.de
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
2,005
2K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
27 views
3
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
4
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 18, 2016
Category
News & Politics
License
Standard YouTube License
Loading...
Advertisement
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Auf zur Tiger-Safari in den Zoo Duisburg
- Duration: 6:22.
VideoDu.de
417 views
6:22
210 sek Kempen
- Duration: 2:38.
VideoDu.de
31 views
2:38
210 sek düsseldorf Kaiserswerth
- Duration: 3:01.
VideoDu.de
39 views
3:01
Extra Schicht Impressionen vom Innenhafen
- Duration: 10:30.
VideoDu.de
52 views
10:30
210 sek. xanten
- Duration: 2:11.
VideoDu.de
24 views
2:11
Targobank Run 2016 Abschlussfeuerwerk
- Duration: 3:11.
VideoDu.de
130 views
3:11
Feuerwerk ExtraSchicht 2015 Duisburg Innenhafen
- Duration: 9:17.
VideoDu.de
1,209 views
9:17
300 Jahre Duisburg Ruhrorter Hafen
- Duration: 5:07.
VideoDu.de
355 views
5:07
Botanischergarten Duissern 2016
- Duration: 3:22.
VideoDu.de
102 views
3:22
Zoo Duisburg Bürstenschwanzkänguru Lucy
- Duration: 6:43.
VideoDu.de
520 views
6:43
Duisburg Silvester Feuerwerk 2011
- Duration: 10:41.
VideoDu.de
1,998 views
10:41
Einsatz des Looping bei "Tiger & Turtle - Magic Mountain"
- Duration: 3:34.
VideoDu.de
30,447 views
3:34
50 Jahre DU Sezession 2007
- Duration: 4:19.
VideoDu.de
46 views
4:19
Rosenmontag Duisburg 2015
- Duration: 2:37.
VideoDu.de
1,924 views
2:37
Fuchsienausstellung Botanischer Garten Duisburg Hamborn
- Duration: 4:18.
VideoDu.de
909 views
4:18
Koala Kindergarten im Zoo Duisburg
- Duration: 3:43.
VideoDu.de
4,755 views
3:43
Frühling im Botanischen Garten Du-Duissern
- Duration: 3:11.
VideoDu.de
92 views
3:11
Extraschicht Innenhafen Duisburg 2012
- Duration: 2:18.
VideoDu.de
880 views
2:18
Halloween Zoo Duisburg
- Duration: 2:22.
VideoDu.de
466 views
2:22
Language:
English
Country:
Worldwide
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Try something new!
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...