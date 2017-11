Published on Nov 3, 2017

This edition of the FIFA World Cup™ Magazine includes the goals from some exhilarating qualifying matches...while the trophy they're all hoping to win has gone on tour. We caught up with it in Saransk ... and we meet the boy from Brasil who's proud to represent Russia.



To see more episodes of the Russia Monthly Magazine:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:

http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



Other FIFA Social Media Channels

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom