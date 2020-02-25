Dad Transforms into Son’s Ultimate Drag Queen Superhero 🦹‍♀️ MTV's Drag My Dad

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Feb 25, 2020
Scott hopes by getting in drag, he’ll show his son Keith, just how much he wants to mend their relationship. With a little help from #DragRace's @Bob The Drag Queen and a WHOLE lot of glitter, this experience could be just what this father and son needed. 💄✨
