Dad Transforms into Son’s Ultimate Drag Queen Superhero 🦹‍♀️ MTV's Drag My Dad

Published on Feb 25, 2020

Scott hopes by getting in drag, he’ll show his son Keith, just how much he wants to mend their relationship. With a little help from #DragRace's @Bob The Drag Queen and a WHOLE lot of glitter, this experience could be just what this father and son needed. 💄✨



#MTV's #DragMyDad on #LogoTV



#LogoTV celebrates one-of-a-kind personalities, unconventional stories and discovering what's next. From hit series like RuPaul's Drag Race, to legendary movies and sitcoms The Golden Girls, AbFab, Will&Grace and more, Logo TV provides an entertainment experience outside the boundaries of what's expected. Entertaining a savvy audience of LGBTQ+ trendsetters and straight friends who are ahead of the curve, Logo TV is BEYOND!



