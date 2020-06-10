Kylie Jenner Put On BLAST For Lack Of Diversity At Kylie Cosmetics!

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Jun 10, 2020
Kylie Jenner drama after she revealed that only roughly 13 percent of her employees are black as part of the “pull up for change” trend on Instagram.Fans online are dragging Kylie Jenner’s brand Kylie Cosmetics for her lack of diversity and we can only imagine Kris Jenner is losing her marbles right about now.Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KS2n-... Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews