Premier League players scoring at the Olympics | Top Moments

Published on Jun 19, 2020

Enjoy watching some of the best Premier League players goal-scoring at the Olympics! Did we forget someone? Let us know in the comments!



Sergio Agüero 🇦🇷- Argentina vs Brazil, Beijing 2008

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🇬🇦- Gabon vs Switzerland, London 2012

Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬- Egypt vs Brazil, London 2012

Chris Wood 🇳🇿- New Zealand vs Egypt, London 2012

Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬- Egypt vs New Zealand, London 2012

Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬- Egypt vs Belarus, London 2012

Son Heung-Min 🇰🇷- Korea Republic vs Fiji, Rio 2016

Son Heung-Min 🇰🇷- Korea Republic vs Germany, Rio 2016

Max Meyer 🇩🇪- Germany vs Fiji, Rio 2016

Gabriel Jesus 🇧🇷- Brazil vs Denmark, Rio 2016

Gabriel Jesus 🇧🇷- Brazil vs Honduras, Rio 2016

Max Meyer 🇩🇪- Germany vs Brazil, Rio 2016



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com