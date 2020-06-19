Premier League players scoring at the Olympics | Top Moments

Olympic
Published on Jun 19, 2020

Enjoy watching some of the best Premier League players goal-scoring at the Olympics! Did we forget someone? Let us know in the comments!

Sergio Agüero 🇦🇷- Argentina vs Brazil, Beijing 2008
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🇬🇦- Gabon vs Switzerland, London 2012
Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬- Egypt vs Brazil, London 2012
Chris Wood 🇳🇿- New Zealand vs Egypt, London 2012
Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬- Egypt vs New Zealand, London 2012
Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬- Egypt vs Belarus, London 2012
Son Heung-Min 🇰🇷- Korea Republic vs Fiji, Rio 2016
Son Heung-Min 🇰🇷- Korea Republic vs Germany, Rio 2016
Max Meyer 🇩🇪- Germany vs Fiji, Rio 2016
Gabriel Jesus 🇧🇷- Brazil vs Denmark, Rio 2016
Gabriel Jesus 🇧🇷- Brazil vs Honduras, Rio 2016
Max Meyer 🇩🇪- Germany vs Brazil, Rio 2016

