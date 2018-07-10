2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - Press Conference on the closing ceremony

After four weeks of thrilling football and a festive atmosphere both in the stands and across the 11 Host Cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, the celebration around the final promises to be the icing on the cake. Half an hour before the two finalists enter the pitch of Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, iconic names of the international music scene will take to the stage together with colourful performers and vibrant artistic elements designed by show producers Channel One.
While the organisers are keeping details of the show under wraps, the climax will undoubtedly be a performance of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Official Song, “Live It Up”, by Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi.
For a glimpse of what is in store on this memorable day, media representatives accredited for the 2018 FIFA World Cup are invited to join a press conference on the event’s closing ceremony on 13 July at 15:00, in the press conference room of Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.
Participants:
Felix Mikhailov, show director (Channel One)
Nicky Jam, artist
Will Smith, artist
Era Istrefi, artist