Lizzo CLAPS BACK At Obesity Promotion Claims!

Published on Dec 27, 2019

Nope! We’re not gonna allow anyone to come after Lizzo -- and she won’t stand for it either! The singer did her hair toss and checked this dude REAL quick for saying she’s only popular because of the obesity epidemic in America.



What’s up guys, I’m Dani Golub with Clevver News and besides that not even making sense, the comment was downright dismissive of Lizzo’s amazing talent. But luckily our girl clapped right back.



Ok, so what happened? Well…



This guy here on Twitter, Dr. Boyce Watkins, made a bold statement about the “Juice” singer writing:

#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.



The comment caused quite a stir on social media with tons of people coming to Lizzo’s defense, like this fan who wrote: Sista went thru hell & a whole lot of discrimination to reach the success she has now. We should be celebrating her achievements instead of tearing her down.



Another pointed out the real reason why we like the singer: she’s talented! DUH!

One fan tweeted, “Lizzo is popular because of her talent. She's not your patient, and it's highly inappropriate for you to be opining on her medical condition on a public forum. Physician, heal thyself.”



And then… without further adieu… LIZZO came charging in with one iconic clapbacl!



She slammed the claim writing: “I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”



That response got more than 400 thousand likes and over 50 thousand retweets -- we’d say it got a ton of attention.



But Dr. Watkins wasn’t quite done. He posted a LONG, 35 minute video response to his haters, and the media with this message:



Lizzo just let him rant and went on feeling good as hell! She’s getting very accustomed to letting criticism roll off her back. In addition to being fat shamed, the 31 year old musician also recently faced harsh criticism for this video of her twerking at a Lakers game.



While many didn’t mind the dancing, a lot of people were upset that she showed her bare bottom to the cameras.



On CBS This Morning a few days later, Lizzo revealed she didn’t pay any attention to all the hate. She’s just going to continue to be herself.



The singer took it step further in a video directly to her fans. Bottom line, she doesn’t care what anyone thinks about how she looks, or how she acts.



In that same video, Lizzo went on to say that she’s the happiest she’s ever been in her life, and there’s SO many reasons why! Putting aside all the negativity towards the singer, Lizzo capped off one hell of a year with a stellar performance on SNL -- where she again twerked in a sparkly see-through outfit.



The moment was huge for Lizzo who shared a throwback picture of her journey to the Saturday Night Live stage on social media.



“On the left was when I worked for Liberty Taxes, as a sign spinner. On the right is my SNL debut. Don’t stop. We need you. Your time is coming.”



She’s also heading to the 2020 Grammys this year as an 8 time nominee. Talk about a MAJOR success! One she didn’t even see coming either, surprisingly!



So she encourages everyone to love their bodies, brush of criticism, don’t give up on their dreams? And she’s hugely successful while spreading all this love. Honestly Dr. Watkins, we don’t know why you had any ill will towards this incredible woman!



But let’s hear from you.



Are you glad that Lizzo clapped back at the Twitter troll who fat shamed her and said she’s only famous for promoting the obesity epidemic while completely leaving out her incredible talent?



And does Lizzo inspire YOU?



Let us know in the comment section down below!



