🇺🇸 Is the US using aid as a foreign policy tool? | Al Jazeera English

Published on Sep 3, 2018

The United States says Pakistan is failing to take action against armed groups including the Taliban.



It says some of these groups operate within Pakistani borders and it wants the government of new Prime Minister Imran Khan to do more.



It also says it will end a planned $300 million in military assistance.



But Pakistan says the $300 million is money it spent helping the US in its fight against armed groups.



The Trump administration has recently cut aid to several other countries for multiple reason.



But what are the consequences of this policy?



Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam



Guests:



Simbal Khan - Security Analyst.



Aparna Pande - Director of the Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia at the Hudson Institute.



Mosharraf Zaidi - Political Analyst and Development Practitioner.



- Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

- Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

- Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

- Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/